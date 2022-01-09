ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.50 ($16.47).

Shares of ENI opened at €12.79 ($14.53) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

