Enigma 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $251,844.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $714,076.76 and approximately $251,844.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00341975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014341 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.