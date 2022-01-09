Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.01. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

