EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

