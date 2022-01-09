Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

NYSE EVC opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,382 shares of company stock worth $3,747,056 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

