Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 1.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Equifax worth $47,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $267.45 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.23.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.