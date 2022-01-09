Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.