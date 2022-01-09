Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

