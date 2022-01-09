Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Down 37.4% in December

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $713,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

