Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

