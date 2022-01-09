ETHA Lend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $861,533.12 and approximately $1.12 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005887 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.