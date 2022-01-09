ETHPlus One Day Volume Reaches $134.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, ETHPlus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $3,926.53 and $134.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005783 BTC.

ETHPlus Coin Profile

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ETHPlus’ official website is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.