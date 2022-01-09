ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 79,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 21,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.