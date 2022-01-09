Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $165.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $123.35 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.