EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.97

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

