EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $649.00 price objective on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $8.25 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

