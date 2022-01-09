Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 184.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 1.0% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock worth $30,004,813 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

