Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

EYEN opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 15,505 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

