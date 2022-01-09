Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

