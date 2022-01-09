Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Short Interest Up 23.4% in December

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 10,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

