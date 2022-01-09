Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £130.12 ($175.34).

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferguson from £110.70 ($149.17) to £127.50 ($171.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from £115 ($154.97) to £130 ($175.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferguson from £133 ($179.22) to £147 ($198.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £103.80 ($139.87) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($104,905.00).

Shares of FERG traded down GBX 125 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting £128.40 ($173.02). 685,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,753. The company has a market cap of £28.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,344 ($112.44) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($183.80). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of £109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

