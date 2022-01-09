Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $30.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

FRRVY opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.