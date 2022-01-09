FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Head to Head Contrast

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FG New America Acquisition and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Synchrony Financial 0 4 12 0 2.75

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 120.93%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $58.85, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 27.12% 30.68% 4.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.64 $1.39 billion $7.09 6.80

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

