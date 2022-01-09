Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

FDVV opened at $40.82 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

