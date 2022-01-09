Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $53.26 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

