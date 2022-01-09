Financial Comparison: Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) vs. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Karooooo and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 6 0 3.00 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Karooooo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and GSE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million 5.70 $19.41 million N/A N/A GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.58 -$10.54 million $0.53 3.00

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11%

Summary

Karooooo beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

