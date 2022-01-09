Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of FINGF opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. Finning International has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

