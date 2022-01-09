First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $39.75 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

