First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.63

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 4822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

