First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of THFF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

