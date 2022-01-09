First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

FGBI stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

