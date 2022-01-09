First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,590 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.