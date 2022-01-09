First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.