First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $3.79 Million in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV opened at $85.14 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.