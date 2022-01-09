First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

