First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 87,033 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4,340.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

