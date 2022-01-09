First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 610,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FRME opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.