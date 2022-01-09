First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 14,450 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.