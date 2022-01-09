First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 14,450 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.10 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

