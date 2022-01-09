First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 934 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

