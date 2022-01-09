First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,845,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,921,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Shares of CMDY opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $61.28.

