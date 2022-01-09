First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,024 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

