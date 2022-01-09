First National Corp MA ADV Has $14.12 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

