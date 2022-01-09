First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.946 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

