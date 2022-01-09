First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) versus Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Head to Head Contrast

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Western Financial alerts:

This table compares First Western Financial and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.46 $24.53 million $2.89 11.07 Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.47 $10.89 million $1.72 14.97

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Western Financial and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.88%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15% Isabella Bank 18.44% 6.36% 0.69%

Summary

First Western Financial beats Isabella Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.