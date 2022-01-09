Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:PFD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.59

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.59 and traded as low as $16.56. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 18,962 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

