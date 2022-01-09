FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 5.1%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41. Approximately 2,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 382,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 291,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

