Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 145,500 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 60.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.