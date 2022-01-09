Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KBR were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $81,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

