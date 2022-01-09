Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.85.

ANTM opened at $434.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.46. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

